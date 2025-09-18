Shiv Sena Alleges Inside Link in Statue Defacement

The Shiv Sena has alleged a connection between a party worker's relative and the defacement of Meenatai Thackeray's statue. Upendra Pawaskar, linked to the worker, was detained following the incident.

Pawaskar, described as 'mentally unsound' by police, had been residing in the Dadar area for years. His detention has been extended until September 20 after his arrest on Wednesday evening.

Tensions rose when the statue was discovered defaced with oil paint at Shivaji Park. The incident has sparked discourse within the Shiv Sena, including allegations of interference in family property matters by notable party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)