Shiv Sena Alleges Inside Link in Statue Defacement

The Shiv Sena has accused a relative of a party worker in the defacement of a statue of Meenatai Thackeray. Upendra Pawaskar, believed to be mentally unsound, was arrested. The incident has stirred tension, with allegations of internal disputes involving Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray surfacing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:34 IST
The Shiv Sena has alleged a connection between a party worker's relative and the defacement of Meenatai Thackeray's statue. Upendra Pawaskar, linked to the worker, was detained following the incident.

Pawaskar, described as 'mentally unsound' by police, had been residing in the Dadar area for years. His detention has been extended until September 20 after his arrest on Wednesday evening.

Tensions rose when the statue was discovered defaced with oil paint at Shivaji Park. The incident has sparked discourse within the Shiv Sena, including allegations of interference in family property matters by notable party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

