Northeast Coalition's Bold Stand on Vaccine Policy
Seven northeastern U.S. states have formed the Northeast Public Health Collaborative to create their own vaccine policies, challenging federal guidelines. The coalition aims to ensure broad access to vaccines despite federal limitations. This initiative mirrors a similar effort by West Coast states, both seeking to address vaccine accessibility issues.
Amid federal vaccine policy changes, seven northeastern U.S. states, including New York and New Jersey, have joined forces to form the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, which will issue its own vaccine recommendations.
This collective response challenges recent federal shifts, led by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism. The collaborative effort is a democratic initiative, echoing a similar assembly of western states.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated the coalition's commitment to ensuring vaccine access for all residents, emphasizing updated COVID-19 vaccines for children and at-risk groups, countering federal restrictions on who can receive the vaccine.
