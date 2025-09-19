Northeast Coalition's Bold Stand on Vaccine Policy

Amid federal vaccine policy changes, seven northeastern U.S. states, including New York and New Jersey, have joined forces to form the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, which will issue its own vaccine recommendations.

This collective response challenges recent federal shifts, led by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism. The collaborative effort is a democratic initiative, echoing a similar assembly of western states.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated the coalition's commitment to ensuring vaccine access for all residents, emphasizing updated COVID-19 vaccines for children and at-risk groups, countering federal restrictions on who can receive the vaccine.