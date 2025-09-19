Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation Seeks Fair Seat Share in Expanding Bihar Opposition Alliance

CPI(ML) Liberation, part of Bihar's Grand Alliance, urges Congress for realism in seat-sharing talks after its 2020 election performance. The party pushes for greater representation, hoping to contest more seats than before. It emphasizes adaptability, considering potential new allies in the expanding opposition coalition.

19-09-2025
CPI(ML) Liberation, a member of Bihar's Grand Alliance, expressed hopes that the Congress would adopt a more pragmatic strategy in ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming assembly elections. This follows the Congress's performance in 2020, where they overextended themselves.

General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya stressed the importance of accommodating smaller allies like CPI(ML) within the alliance, especially as the INDIA bloc in Bihar is set to expand with new players potentially joining.

Bhattacharya, advocating for increased representation, is aiming for CPI(ML) to contest at least 40 of the 243 seats in the forthcoming elections, significantly more than the 19 they contested previously.

