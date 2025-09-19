CPI(ML) Liberation Seeks Fair Seat Share in Expanding Bihar Opposition Alliance

CPI(ML) Liberation, a member of Bihar's Grand Alliance, expressed hopes that the Congress would adopt a more pragmatic strategy in ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming assembly elections. This follows the Congress's performance in 2020, where they overextended themselves.

General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya stressed the importance of accommodating smaller allies like CPI(ML) within the alliance, especially as the INDIA bloc in Bihar is set to expand with new players potentially joining.

Bhattacharya, advocating for increased representation, is aiming for CPI(ML) to contest at least 40 of the 243 seats in the forthcoming elections, significantly more than the 19 they contested previously.