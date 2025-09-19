Vote Controversy: AAP Accuses EC of Deleting Supporters' Votes
The AAP accused the Election Commission of not addressing their complaints about voter deletions in Delhi Assembly polls, a claim dismissed by the EC. AAP leaders alleged voter fraud and manipulation, while the BJP countered that the AAP's concerns stem from exposure fears over bogus voters.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) did not respond to its complaints regarding the deletion of many of its supporters' votes during the Delhi Assembly elections held earlier this year. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj presented these accusations at a press conference.
The Election Commission has, however, refuted these claims, sharing details of prior responses to allegations concerning voter roll manipulation. The EC noted that former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi had filed multiple requests, which had been addressed, including a detailed 76-page reply sent to Atishi.
Despite these clarifications, Bharadwaj accused the BJP of conspiring to delete AAP supporters' votes and undermine the electoral process. The BJP, in response, argued that AAP's concerns reveal a fear of exposing fake voters, further challenging AAP leaders to provide formal evidence of their claims.
