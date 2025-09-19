Left Menu

Vote Controversy: AAP Accuses EC of Deleting Supporters' Votes

The AAP accused the Election Commission of not addressing their complaints about voter deletions in Delhi Assembly polls, a claim dismissed by the EC. AAP leaders alleged voter fraud and manipulation, while the BJP countered that the AAP's concerns stem from exposure fears over bogus voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:12 IST
Vote Controversy: AAP Accuses EC of Deleting Supporters' Votes
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) did not respond to its complaints regarding the deletion of many of its supporters' votes during the Delhi Assembly elections held earlier this year. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj presented these accusations at a press conference.

The Election Commission has, however, refuted these claims, sharing details of prior responses to allegations concerning voter roll manipulation. The EC noted that former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi had filed multiple requests, which had been addressed, including a detailed 76-page reply sent to Atishi.

Despite these clarifications, Bharadwaj accused the BJP of conspiring to delete AAP supporters' votes and undermine the electoral process. The BJP, in response, argued that AAP's concerns reveal a fear of exposing fake voters, further challenging AAP leaders to provide formal evidence of their claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
3
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025