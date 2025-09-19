Pitroda Clarifies 'Felt at Home' Remarks Amid Political Upheaval
Sam Pitroda's comments on feeling 'at home' in Pakistan sparked BJP accusations against the Congress. Pitroda sought to clarify, emphasizing shared history and empathy, not undermining challenges. The BJP labeled the remarks anti-national and demanded apologies from Congress leaders, highlighting the political tensions surrounding India's foreign policy and identity.
In a recent political tussle, Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda defended his statement about feeling 'at home' in Pakistan, a comment that has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. Pitroda's remarks, initially aimed at highlighting shared histories and people-to-people connections, were deemed 'anti-national' by BJP leaders.
Pitroda clarified his comments, stressing that they were not meant to dismiss India's challenges with terrorism and geopolitical tensions. He emphasized that his intention was to encourage honest dialogue and understanding, promoting a responsible approach to how India perceives itself globally and in its neighborhood.
The BJP has demanded apologies from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, framing Pitroda's words as reflective of the broader policies of the Congress party. The controversy underscores ongoing political tensions and divergent views on India's foreign policy and national identity.
