Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Critique: Fair Elections Would See BJP Defeated
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP would fail in fair elections, charging the government with undermining democracy and corrupting the education system. He accuses them of corruption and deceiving the public, highlighting issues like inflation, unemployment, and misuse of resources to benefit their own supporters.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has issued a sharp rebuttal of the ruling BJP's governance, asserting that they would lose any election conducted fairly and without bias. Speaking at the SP headquarters, Yadav highlighted the importance of ongoing efforts to counteract BJP's strategies.
Yadav accused the BJP of destabilizing democracy by collaborating with officials and degrading the education system, increasing fees, and keeping teaching positions unfilled. He contrasted this with the SP's erstwhile contributions in education, alleging significant corruption in recruitment, exemplified by the Lakhimpur Urban Cooperative Bank situation.
Targeting broader economic issues, Yadav criticized the government for rising unemployment and ineffective GST adjustments that haven't lowered prices. He further took jabs at Chief Minister Adityanath for false claims regarding metro projects, emphasizing that these initiatives began under SP's governance.
