Trump and Kremlin: Navigating the Ukrainian Conflict

The Kremlin believes U.S. President Trump is still trying to resolve the Ukraine conflict, even after expressing disappointment in Russian President Putin's actions. The Kremlin's spokesman stated that Trump's emotional response is understandable. Both leaders value high-level discussions to address the conflict.

Updated: 19-09-2025 23:16 IST
The Kremlin announced on Friday that it assumes U.S. President Donald Trump continues his efforts to broker a settlement to the Ukraine conflict. This follows Trump's recent critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused of disappointing him by continuing attacks on Ukrainian targets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Trump's response was expected, stating that the U.S., led by Trump, has demonstrated a commitment to facilitating a resolution. Peskov highlighted Trump's emotional investment in the topic as understandable and in line with his political will.

Russian officials, including Putin, have praised President Trump's attempts to craft a solution and organize high-level meetings to address the ongoing Ukrainian situation. Despite setbacks, diplomatic engagement remains a priority.

