Tensions Escalate as BJP Protests Against Embattled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil
BJP members protested outside MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's office amid allegations of misconduct. Anticipating Rahul's return to Palakkad, party workers, including women, gathered to prevent his re-entry. Despite police intervention, BJP vowed to continue their agitation. Congress clarified Rahul wouldn't visit, while CPI(M) stated no obstruction if he returns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 09:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions ran high as BJP members gathered outside the office of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in north Kerala, protesting amidst allegations of misconduct towards women and a transgender person.
Rumors of his return to the constituency spurred demonstrators to converge early, determined to block his entrance. Despite intervention by law enforcement, the BJP vowed to sustain their campaign.
The Congress assured the public of Rahul's absence, while CPI(M) expressed no objection to his return if he chose to do so.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- protest
- Rahul Mamkootathil
- allegations
- misconduct
- Kerala
- Palakkad
- constituency
- CPI(M)
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Unveils Mega Development Plan for Sabarimala at Global Ayyappa Sangam
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.
Kerala's WhatsApp Vigilantes: Tackling Public Waste with Fines and Rewards
Political Turmoil in Kerala: BJP Stages Protest Against Suspended MLA
Blue Tides Conclave: Paving the Way for Kerala's Blue Economy