Modi's Vibrant Roadshow: A Spectacular Display in Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage on Saturday as he partook in a vibrant roadshow in his native state of Gujarat, captivating thousands in Bhavnagar.

The one-kilometer procession commenced at the airport, gracefully winding its way to Gandhi Maidan, where Modi addressed an eagerly-awaiting public.

Amidst throngs of enthusiastic citizens showering him with flowers, dance troupes added to the spectacle along the route, punctuated with banners celebrating Operation Sindoor and the successful GST reforms.