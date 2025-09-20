Left Menu

Modi's Vibrant Roadshow: A Spectacular Display in Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The one-kilometer event started from the airport, concluding at Gandhi Maidan. Enthusiastic crowds waved and greeted him with flowers, while dance performances and banners commemorating Operation Sindoor and GST reforms added to the vibrant atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage on Saturday as he partook in a vibrant roadshow in his native state of Gujarat, captivating thousands in Bhavnagar.

The one-kilometer procession commenced at the airport, gracefully winding its way to Gandhi Maidan, where Modi addressed an eagerly-awaiting public.

Amidst throngs of enthusiastic citizens showering him with flowers, dance troupes added to the spectacle along the route, punctuated with banners celebrating Operation Sindoor and the successful GST reforms.

