Fertiliser Crisis Disrupts Odisha Assembly Amid Monsoon Session Chaos

The Odisha assembly's monsoon session spiraled into chaos on Saturday, with all proceedings nullified by protests over an alleged fertiliser shortage in the state, specifically affecting the kharif season.

Opposition BJD legislators stormed the well of the House, demanding a dedicated discussion on the plight of farmers facing severe fertiliser scarcity. Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the assembly sessions multiple times, ultimately deferring proceedings till Monday morning.

Tensions continued outside the assembly as BJP MLA Irasish Acharya accused both the BJD and Congress of orchestrating the disruptions. Meanwhile, members honored former MLA George Tirkey with a solemn tribute following his recent passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)