Vijay's Bold Stand in Tiruvarur: Challenging Family Dominance

In a fiery address at Tiruvarur, actor-politician Vijay targeted the DMK and its perceived family dominance in Tamil Nadu politics. Despite the district's historical DMK stronghold, Vijay boldly called for attention to local issues, spotlighting poor infrastructure and alleged farmer extortion under the current administration.

Vijay accused the ruling party and CM M K Stalin of stalling state progress, emphasizing the neglect of vital amenities in Tiruvarur. Criticizing alleged corruption, he pledged a government focused on eliminating poverty and corruption while promising safety, law, order, and essential infrastructure like roads, water, and education.

In a symbolic political gesture, Vijay wore a green headgear, aligning himself with farmers' interests. The event concluded with an enthusiastic display of support from the crowd, challenging skepticism about TVK's electoral influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)