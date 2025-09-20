Left Menu

Vijay's Bold Stand in Tiruvarur: Challenging Family Dominance

Actor-politician Vijay criticizes DMK's family dominance in Tamil Nadu, addressing local issues in Tiruvarur, a DMK stronghold. He raises concerns on infrastructure, farmer extortion, and governance, advocating for a corruption-free and democratic state. Concluding with a show of support, he emphasized truth and attainable goals in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:45 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at Tiruvarur, actor-politician Vijay targeted the DMK and its perceived family dominance in Tamil Nadu politics. Despite the district's historical DMK stronghold, Vijay boldly called for attention to local issues, spotlighting poor infrastructure and alleged farmer extortion under the current administration.

Vijay accused the ruling party and CM M K Stalin of stalling state progress, emphasizing the neglect of vital amenities in Tiruvarur. Criticizing alleged corruption, he pledged a government focused on eliminating poverty and corruption while promising safety, law, order, and essential infrastructure like roads, water, and education.

In a symbolic political gesture, Vijay wore a green headgear, aligning himself with farmers' interests. The event concluded with an enthusiastic display of support from the crowd, challenging skepticism about TVK's electoral influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

