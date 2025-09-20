Tejashwi Yadav Gears Up for Bihar Battle, Accuses EC of Bias

In a forward-looking statement, Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent figure in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), announced that seat-sharing discussions within the Mahagathbandhan coalition are close to conclusion. Yadav, who has been on his Bihar Adhikar Yatra, assured that final announcements would be made soon.

During his visit to Vaishali, he leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, accusing it of bias towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressing concerns about electoral malpractice in previous elections. Yadav pledged to prevent any dishonest practices in future elections, stating that the fight is crucial for the youth and farmers of Bihar.

With the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections looming, Yadav's campaign emphasizes development and economic growth over caste and religious divisions. Painting the battle as a 'do-or-die' struggle, he criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being out of touch with the state's youthful aspirations. Yadav's movement aims to spark an economic revolution and revive hope in the state's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)