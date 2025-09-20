Political Tensions Surge in Tripura Following Tragic Incident

A grim discovery was made in Tripura's Gomati district when a half-burnt woman's body was found, sparking intense political controversy.

Her husband has accused associates of a local BJP MLA of assaulting them, leading to her suicide. This incident has provoked outrage from opposition parties, calling for justice and transparency.

State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy assured an impartial investigation, while the suspension of a police officer has added to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)