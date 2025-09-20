Political Tensions Surge in Tripura Following Tragic Incident
A half-burnt woman's body was discovered in Tripura's Gomati district, leading to political upheaval. Her husband claims she died by suicide after being assaulted by associates of a local BJP MLA. The police investigation proceeded amidst calls for justice and political demonstrations by opposition parties.
A grim discovery was made in Tripura's Gomati district when a half-burnt woman's body was found, sparking intense political controversy.
Her husband has accused associates of a local BJP MLA of assaulting them, leading to her suicide. This incident has provoked outrage from opposition parties, calling for justice and transparency.
State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy assured an impartial investigation, while the suspension of a police officer has added to the controversy.
