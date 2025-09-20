Democrats Demand Action as Federal Shutdown Looms

As a federal shutdown threatens, Congressional Democratic leaders urge President Donald Trump to negotiate terms to avert closing government offices, blaming Republican refusal to discuss the matter.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries emphasize preserving healthcare programs in any potential spending agreement, while Republicans propose a short-term resolution.

Lacking bipartisan consensus, the White House and Congress face a tight deadline that could lead to a shutdown reminiscent of the month-long closure during Trump's term.

(With inputs from agencies.)