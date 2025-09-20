Left Menu

Democrats Demand Action as Federal Shutdown Looms

Democratic leaders in Congress are pushing for negotiations with President Donald Trump to prevent a federal government shutdown triggered by disagreements over healthcare funding. With a deadline fast approaching, both parties struggle to find common ground, risking a repeat of past shutdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:12 IST
As a federal shutdown threatens, Congressional Democratic leaders urge President Donald Trump to negotiate terms to avert closing government offices, blaming Republican refusal to discuss the matter.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries emphasize preserving healthcare programs in any potential spending agreement, while Republicans propose a short-term resolution.

Lacking bipartisan consensus, the White House and Congress face a tight deadline that could lead to a shutdown reminiscent of the month-long closure during Trump's term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

