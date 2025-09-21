Modi's Nation Address: Anticipation on Eve of Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to speak to the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, government officials have confirmed. While the theme of his address has not been officially disclosed, it will be keenly watched nationwide.

The address coincides with the start of Navratri, a significant festival in India, and aligns with the introduction of GST rate reductions. The cuts are expected to lower prices for a wide array of products from Monday onwards.

Narendra Modi's addresses often touch on pertinent national issues, and this one, on the cusp of economic adjustments and cultural festivities, is expected to capture public interest across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)