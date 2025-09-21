BJP Plans 'Rasta Roko' Over Pothole-Plagued Roads in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a 'Rasta Roko' protest across Karnataka on September 24, targeting the state's poor road conditions. This demonstration will occur in all 224 Assembly constituencies, as announced by party president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday.

The Congress-led state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is under fire from various sectors due to the dismal state of roads, particularly in Bengaluru, where potholes are rampant. In response, Siddaramaiah has pledged to repair these roads within a month.

Notably, prominent figures such as former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have urged immediate action. Additionally, BlackBuck, an online trucking platform, plans to relocate due to infrastructure issues at their current Bengaluru location.

