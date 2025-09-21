Left Menu

Ozgur Ozel Re-elected Amidst Political Tensions in Turkey

Turkey's main opposition party re-elected Ozgur Ozel as leader to strengthen his position against a court ruling that threatens his leadership. The ruling may annul the 2023 congress where Ozel was elected amidst allegations of irregularities. The case underscores political tensions under President Erdogan's rule.

In a significant development amid Turkey's political landscape, Ozgur Ozel has been re-elected as the leader of the main opposition, securing his position ahead of a pivotal court ruling. The extraordinary congress, held to galvanize support, saw Ozel receiving unanimous backing from party delegates.

The ruling due from an Ankara court could potentially annul the 2023 Republican People's Party congress results, citing alleged electoral irregularities. Critics claim this reflects Turkey's increasing slide towards autocracy under President Tayyip Erdogan. The financial markets are keenly observing the court's decision, expected by October 24, which was postponed from its initial September schedule.

Ozel's re-election aims to mitigate the risk of his potential removal, as charges loom over several party members, including accused but detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Erdogan's ruling AK Party, in power for over two decades, has been vocal in its disapproval, labeling the 2023 vote as flawed. The outcome could reverberate across Turkey's political fabric, affecting major urban governance in cities like Istanbul and Ankara.

