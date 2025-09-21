Left Menu

US Vaccine Advisors Change COVID Immunization Approach Amidst Growing Division

US vaccine advisors recommend COVID-19 shots be obtained through shared decision-making. The looming government shutdown grows as the Senate rejects a stopgap bill. More than 1,800 flights were disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom issues. President Trump's media influence grows with recent FCC actions against ABC.

A panel of vaccine advisers appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggests that COVID-19 vaccinations should be pursued through shared decision-making with healthcare providers. This marks a departure from blanket recommendations, amidst ongoing tensions concerning immunization strategies.

The risk of a U.S. government shutdown intensified when the Senate turned down a short-term spending bill meant to extend federal operations beyond September 30. The decision met with widespread Democratic opposition due to demands for increased healthcare funding.

Travel chaos ensued at Dallas airports as a telecom failure disrupted over 1,800 flights. The Federal Aviation Administration cited local equipment issues as grounds for slowing air traffic. Meanwhile, President Trump reinforces his sway over media landscapes through the FCC's recent actions targeting ABC.

