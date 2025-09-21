US Vaccine Advisors Change COVID Immunization Approach Amidst Growing Division

A panel of vaccine advisers appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggests that COVID-19 vaccinations should be pursued through shared decision-making with healthcare providers. This marks a departure from blanket recommendations, amidst ongoing tensions concerning immunization strategies.

The risk of a U.S. government shutdown intensified when the Senate turned down a short-term spending bill meant to extend federal operations beyond September 30. The decision met with widespread Democratic opposition due to demands for increased healthcare funding.

Travel chaos ensued at Dallas airports as a telecom failure disrupted over 1,800 flights. The Federal Aviation Administration cited local equipment issues as grounds for slowing air traffic. Meanwhile, President Trump reinforces his sway over media landscapes through the FCC's recent actions targeting ABC.