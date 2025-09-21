Left Menu

Canada Recognizes the State of Palestine: A New Chapter in International Relations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada has officially recognized the state of Palestine, marking a significant step in international diplomacy. The recognition aims to support a peaceful future for both Palestine and Israel.

Updated: 21-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:37 IST
Canada Recognizes the State of Palestine: A New Chapter in International Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision announced on Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that Canada has officially recognized the state of Palestine. The move positions Canada alongside other nations in supporting the establishment of a peaceful and stable future in the region.

"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney stated. His announcement underscores the importance of diplomatic partnerships in fostering peace between historically divided regions.

The recognition signifies Canada's commitment to international diplomacy, aiming to bridge gaps and foster cooperation for lasting peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

