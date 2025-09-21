Global Tensions Rise as Countries Recognize Palestinian State Amid Israeli Attacks

A volatile week unfolded as Israeli strikes in Gaza resulted in over 40 casualties, including women and children, according to health officials. The conflict flared amidst global political shifts, as notable Western countries recognized Palestinian statehood.

Australia, Canada, and the UK made significant diplomatic moves by formally acknowledging a Palestinian state. The decision is an attempt to revive peace prospects amidst escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Israel, urging an end to the war. Leaders and activists globally called for immediate peace and a ceasefire to address the humanitarian crisis affecting thousands in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)