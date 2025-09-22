Dialogue Unlikely: North Korea's Kim Stands Firm on Nuclear Stance

In a resolute statement from Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed his readiness for dialogue with the U.S., contingent upon Washington dropping its denuclearization demands. Kim made his stance clear during a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly, emphasizing the importance of nuclear weapons for national security against U.S. and South Korean threats.

Despite ongoing economic sanctions, Kim insists these measures have only strengthened his country's resolve. The North Korean leader highlighted previous dialogues with former U.S. President Donald Trump and criticized recent U.S. and South Korean overtures as lacking sincerity in intent.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has urged a new approach, proposing a step-by-step dismantling of North Korea's nuclear program while emphasizing dialogue. However, Kim remains unconvinced, asserting no negotiations will occur unless sanctions are lifted unconditionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)