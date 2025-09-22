Left Menu

Judicial Custody Extended for Delhi CM Attacker

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, until October 6. Custody was extended by Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal after the accused and his friend Tahseen Syed were produced virtually.

Updated: 22-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:25 IST
A Delhi court has decided to extend the judicial custody of a man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta until October 6. The decision was announced by Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal on Monday.

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, the accused, along with his friend Tahseen Syed, appeared virtually for the hearing. Both are in custody over allegations stemming from an attack on August 20 at Gupta's camp office during a 'Jan Sunwai' program.

Tahseen Syed was brought to Delhi from Rajkot, Gujarat, where he was later arrested. The case has attracted significant attention due to its political implications and the high-profile nature of the incident.

