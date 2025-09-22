Left Menu

Sanskriti Bachao Morcha Sparks Political Unrest in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Sangli district, Congress and NCP (SP) leaders protested BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's remarks about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil. NCP (SP) President Shashikant Shinde criticized the BJP's divisive tactics and called for opposition unity. Padalkar's comments have stirred controversy, drawing criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, workers and leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) parties organized a 'Sanskriti Bachao Morcha' to demonstrate against BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's alleged derogatory remarks about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and his family.

NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde addressed the gathering, affirming Patil's dedication to his party's ideology and his loyalty to party chief Sharad Pawar. Shinde accused the government of attempting to divide society and criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for supporting individuals like Padalkar, warning that such alliances could endanger Fadnavis' political future.

Shinde called for opposition unity to counteract what he termed as arrogance of power. Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) general secretary Rohit Pawar alleged that the BJP's electoral strategy has involved dividing communities. Senior Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam highlighted the cultural legacy in Maharashtra politics, emphasizing that ideological disagreements should never become personal.

