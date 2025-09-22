Making the Impossible Possible: How Modi Builds Global Bridges
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarkable diplomatic relations with leaders like Trump, Xi, and Putin, showcasing his ability to make the impossible possible. Modi's leadership and commitment to public welfare inspire millions, while his policies reflect a focus on the greater good.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his extraordinary diplomacy, emphasizing friendships with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Speaking at an event to release two speech compilations of the prime minister, Radhakrishnan noted that Trump's admiration for Modi remains steadfast, despite US tariffs on India. Similarly, Xi maintains amicable ties with Modi amidst geopolitical challenges.
Radhakrishnan hailed Modi as a 'living inspiration' whose determination can achieve the impossible, aligning with public welfare. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated this, contrasting Modi's transformative governance approach with earlier policies, underscoring politics as an avenue for societal benefit.
