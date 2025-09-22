Zeenat Shabrin: First Woman Leader of Mumbai Youth Congress

Zeenat Shabrin has made history by becoming the first woman to be elected president of the Mumbai Youth Congress, amassing an impressive 10,076 votes. Her victory was confirmed after the elections conducted between May 16 and June 17.

This election marked a significant moment as it involved nine candidates vying for the leadership of the Congress's youth wing. Unlike other political appointments, the Indian Youth Congress chooses its leaders through internal elections rather than nominations.

Shabrin, who does not come from a political background, expressed her commitment to voicing the concerns of Mumbai's youth. Under her leadership, she plans to strengthen the organization, continuing its fight for democracy and the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)