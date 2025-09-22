Political Tensions Rise with Ayodhya Temple Inauguration Allegation

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming inauguration of the Ayodhya temple is a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This claim arises amidst criticism from the West Bengal BJP towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the early opening of Durga Puja pandals.

Speaking in his Diamond Harbour constituency, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of double standards, citing their sudden demonetisation policy. He criticized the government's handling of financial matters, including unfulfilled financial dues to West Bengal and lack of transparency in tax dealings.

Further condemning the BJP, Banerjee questioned the funds allocated to West Bengal for central projects and accused the party of obstructing state resources. He criticized the BJP's strategic use of CBI and ED against opponents, calling for accountability for their political actions.

