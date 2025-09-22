Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise with Ayodhya Temple Inauguration Allegation

Abhishek Banerjee accuses PM Modi of advancing the Ayodhya temple inauguration for electoral gains, while critiquing BJP's lack of accountability over demonetisation, financial transparency, and alleged misuse of agencies against political rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:18 IST
Political Tensions Rise with Ayodhya Temple Inauguration Allegation
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming inauguration of the Ayodhya temple is a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This claim arises amidst criticism from the West Bengal BJP towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the early opening of Durga Puja pandals.

Speaking in his Diamond Harbour constituency, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of double standards, citing their sudden demonetisation policy. He criticized the government's handling of financial matters, including unfulfilled financial dues to West Bengal and lack of transparency in tax dealings.

Further condemning the BJP, Banerjee questioned the funds allocated to West Bengal for central projects and accused the party of obstructing state resources. He criticized the BJP's strategic use of CBI and ED against opponents, calling for accountability for their political actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

 Global
2
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global
3
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025