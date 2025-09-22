Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

The United States has intensified its diplomatic dispute with Brazil by imposing sanctions on Viviane Barci de Moraes, the wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. These sanctions, justified under the Global Magnitsky Act, expand the punitive measures initially aimed at her husband.

Alongside, the U.S. administration has also imposed sanctions on the financial arm linked to the Barci de Moraes family. These actions underscore how financial penalties are being utilized to pursue political objectives, amid claims of corrupt judicial practices against De Moraes related to the Bolsonaro case.

The situation has further strained relations between the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere, with the U.S. suggesting more repercussions could follow. Diplomatic engagements remain tense as both nations navigate the complex implications of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)