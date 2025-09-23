Australia's New Stand: Recognizing Palestinian Statehood
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the UN, discussing Palestine's statehood and honoring an Australian aid worker killed in Gaza. Australia joined nations recognizing Palestine, opposing the US and Israel. Albanese emphasized Israel's role in Gaza's crisis while urging for peace. Reports labeled the absence of a meeting with Trump as a "snub."
In a significant diplomatic stance, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the United Nations, highlighting the recent recognition of Palestine by Australia, Britain, and Canada.
Albanese, attending his first UN General Assembly, cited the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the lives lost, including an Australian aid worker, Zomi Frankcom, while stressing Israel's accountability.
The absence of a scheduled meeting with former President Trump during Albanese's visit was noted as a "snub" by Australian media, despite prior anticipation of such an engagement.
