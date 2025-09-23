Australia's New Stand: Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

In a significant diplomatic stance, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the United Nations, highlighting the recent recognition of Palestine by Australia, Britain, and Canada.

Albanese, attending his first UN General Assembly, cited the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the lives lost, including an Australian aid worker, Zomi Frankcom, while stressing Israel's accountability.

The absence of a scheduled meeting with former President Trump during Albanese's visit was noted as a "snub" by Australian media, despite prior anticipation of such an engagement.