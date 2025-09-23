Left Menu

Trump Addresses U.N. Amid Global Crises and Diplomatic Tensions

Donald Trump will address the U.N. General Assembly as world leaders confront crises from Gaza to Ukraine. His 'America First' policy questions U.S. global leadership. Notable meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other leaders are planned. Controversial asylum policy changes are expected to be proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will take the stage at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, as global leaders face ongoing conflicts from Gaza to Ukraine, raising questions about the United States' evolving role under its 'America First' policy.

Since his return to office in January, Trump has made significant changes to U.S. foreign policy, including cutting aid, imposing tariffs, and forging complex relations with Russia. Despite efforts, he has found limited success in resolving international conflicts.

Amid this backdrop, Trump plans to introduce changes to asylum policy, aimed at requiring asylum-seekers to seek protection in the first country they enter. This proposal reflects Trump's continued skepticism towards multilateralism and has significant implications for international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

