Trump Addresses U.N. Amid Global Crises and Diplomatic Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump will take the stage at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, as global leaders face ongoing conflicts from Gaza to Ukraine, raising questions about the United States' evolving role under its 'America First' policy.

Since his return to office in January, Trump has made significant changes to U.S. foreign policy, including cutting aid, imposing tariffs, and forging complex relations with Russia. Despite efforts, he has found limited success in resolving international conflicts.

Amid this backdrop, Trump plans to introduce changes to asylum policy, aimed at requiring asylum-seekers to seek protection in the first country they enter. This proposal reflects Trump's continued skepticism towards multilateralism and has significant implications for international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)