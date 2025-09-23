Left Menu

India Advocates for Modern Reforms in the Commonwealth

India has urged for reforms in the Commonwealth to better align with modern realities, emphasizing its dedication to the group's core values. At the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting, high-level officials discussed enhancing collaboration and addressing global challenges in the 56-member association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has advocated for significant reforms within the Commonwealth, highlighting the need to adapt to contemporary global dynamics. The nation's dedication to the Commonwealth's core principles and values was reiterated at a recent ministerial meeting alongside the UN General Assembly.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, represented India at the 2025 Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting. Addressing the assembly, he emphasized India's commitment to upholding the values of the Commonwealth Charter and evolving the organization to mirror current global realities.

The gathering was chaired by Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister, Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo, and welcomed delegates from the Commonwealth's 56 countries. The emphasis was on strengthening multilateralism and fostering collective resilience amid global challenges, themes echoed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

