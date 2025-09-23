India Advocates for Modern Reforms in the Commonwealth
India has urged for reforms in the Commonwealth to better align with modern realities, emphasizing its dedication to the group's core values. At the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting, high-level officials discussed enhancing collaboration and addressing global challenges in the 56-member association.
India has advocated for significant reforms within the Commonwealth, highlighting the need to adapt to contemporary global dynamics. The nation's dedication to the Commonwealth's core principles and values was reiterated at a recent ministerial meeting alongside the UN General Assembly.
Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, represented India at the 2025 Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting. Addressing the assembly, he emphasized India's commitment to upholding the values of the Commonwealth Charter and evolving the organization to mirror current global realities.
The gathering was chaired by Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister, Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo, and welcomed delegates from the Commonwealth's 56 countries. The emphasis was on strengthening multilateralism and fostering collective resilience amid global challenges, themes echoed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France recognises Palestinian state at UN meeting to revive Mideast peace process, reports AP.
Trump's Crucial Meeting with Democratic Leaders Over Looming Government Shutdown
Congress's 'Second War of Independence': Bihar Hosts Crucial Meeting
Global Political Diaries: Key Events and High-Profile Meetings Scheduled Worldwide
Showdown Looms: Democrats Demand Meeting with Trump to Avert Federal Shutdown