India Advocates for Modern Reforms in the Commonwealth

India has advocated for significant reforms within the Commonwealth, highlighting the need to adapt to contemporary global dynamics. The nation's dedication to the Commonwealth's core principles and values was reiterated at a recent ministerial meeting alongside the UN General Assembly.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, represented India at the 2025 Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting. Addressing the assembly, he emphasized India's commitment to upholding the values of the Commonwealth Charter and evolving the organization to mirror current global realities.

The gathering was chaired by Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister, Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo, and welcomed delegates from the Commonwealth's 56 countries. The emphasis was on strengthening multilateralism and fostering collective resilience amid global challenges, themes echoed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey.

(With inputs from agencies.)