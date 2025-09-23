Sharad Pawar Speaks Out: Mistrust in ECI and BJP's Role

Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, has raised concerns regarding the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI), fueled by BJP leaders' responses to accusations from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Pawar highlighted that instead of the Election Commission itself addressing the criticisms, notably those surrounding alleged 'vote chori', BJP figures step in, which potentially deepens public distrust. These allegations have sparked a debate in political circles.

Gandhi, alongside Opposition representatives, pointed to alleged fraudulent voter practices in Karnataka and Maharashtra, dubbing them as a threat to democracy. The ECI has rebuffed these claims, labeling them as 'incorrect and baseless'.

(With inputs from agencies.)