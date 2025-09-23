Palaniswami's Triumphant Visit to Gobichettipalayam

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was greeted with enthusiasm by party members during his visit to Gobichettipalayam, the hometown of the recently displaced senior leader Sengottaiyan.

The reception comes as a testament to Palaniswami's enduring influence within the party, particularly after the ousting of Sengottaiyan from key positions for seeking to reinstate expelled members.

This visit to the strategic West Tamil Nadu town is Palaniswami's first since the internal conflict began, showcasing his steadfast leadership as supporters rallied around him with slogans and gestures of support.

(With inputs from agencies.)