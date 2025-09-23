Left Menu

Mutharika's Triumphant Return? Former President Claims Commanding Lead

Malawi's former president, Peter Mutharika, is reportedly leading the recent election with over 56% of the vote. These unofficial results, conveyed by Times Television, signify a potential triumph over incumbent Lazarus Chakwera. With the economy in decline since the previous election, Mutharika's comeback poses a serious challenge.

In an unexpected political twist, former Malawian president Peter Mutharika appears to be on the brink of reclaiming power, according to unofficial results shared by Times Television. Reported figures suggest Mutharika has garnered over 56% of the vote, securing a substantial lead over the incumbent, Lazarus Chakwera.

The official results unveiled by the electoral commission late Monday bolster Mutharika's position ahead of the September 16 presidential election. The outcome indicates that if these figures hold, Mutharika could bypass the need for a runoff, which is mandatory only if no candidate crosses the 50% vote threshold.

This development unfolds amid concerns over the nation's declining economy since the last election period, providing Mutharika, who governed from 2014 to 2020, with significant leverage against Chakwera's re-election efforts.

