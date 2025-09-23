Left Menu

Macron's Unexpected Pause: Traffic Snags in NYC Amid UNGA

During the UN General Assembly session in New York, French President Emmanuel Macron experienced a delay due to strict traffic restrictions for Donald Trump's motorcade. Videos shared online show Macron momentarily halted by police, creating a humorous scenario as he communicated with Trump while waiting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:57 IST
Emmanuel Macron

In an unexpected turn of events at the high-level UN General Assembly session in New York City, visiting French President Emmanuel Macron found himself caught in traffic restrictions meant for US President Donald Trump's motorcade.

A widely circulated video shows Macron politely detained by New York police, who apologized for the delay as they enforced the 'freeze' — a security measure known to shut down traffic during a US presidential visit to the United Nations headquarters.

Taking the pause in stride, Macron used the time to place a warm call to Trump, even posing for photos with passersby. This incident highlights the substantial security protocols that accompany such global summits, impacting both the famous and ordinary alike in Manhattan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

