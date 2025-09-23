Congress Prepares for Bihar Poll Battle with Historic Meeting

The Congress party is set to ramp up its election strategy for the upcoming Bihar polls by holding a historic Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state. This marks the first such conference in Bihar since Independence. The meeting will focus on strategizing efforts against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft).

Significant figures from the Congress party, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, are expected to participate. The meeting will address campaign strategies, upcoming elections, and formulating a strong response to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This convening follows ongoing seat-sharing discussions among Mahagathbandhan allies and is set amid Congress's assertions that Bihar is the epicenter of national politics. The assembly polls in Bihar are likely to take place in November, with Congress aiming to assert its influence against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)