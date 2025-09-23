Left Menu

Congress Prepares for Bihar Poll Battle with Historic Meeting

The Congress is gearing up for the Bihar elections with a historic Congress Working Committee meeting, the first in the state post-Independence. The focus is on strategizing the campaign and intensifying attacks on the BJP over alleged vote theft. Key leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:57 IST
Congress Prepares for Bihar Poll Battle with Historic Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is set to ramp up its election strategy for the upcoming Bihar polls by holding a historic Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state. This marks the first such conference in Bihar since Independence. The meeting will focus on strategizing efforts against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft).

Significant figures from the Congress party, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, are expected to participate. The meeting will address campaign strategies, upcoming elections, and formulating a strong response to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This convening follows ongoing seat-sharing discussions among Mahagathbandhan allies and is set amid Congress's assertions that Bihar is the epicenter of national politics. The assembly polls in Bihar are likely to take place in November, with Congress aiming to assert its influence against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

 India
2
Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

 Global
4
Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025