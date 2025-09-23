Trump's Firm Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
President Donald Trump emphasized during his UN General Assembly speech that Iran, considered the primary sponsor of terrorism, should not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons, underscoring the critical global security implications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:08 IST
During his address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump delivered a firm message regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating unequivocally that the country must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
Trump highlighted that Iran is viewed as the world's foremost sponsor of terrorism, portraying the acquisition of such weapons by Tehran as a serious threat to international security.
The President's comments underscore the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, reflecting his administration's hardline approach to preventing nuclear proliferation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism
Trump's Antifa Domestic Terrorism Designation: Challenges and Intricacies
Trump's Antifa Designation: Domestic Terrorism or Free Speech?
Trump Administration Targets Antifa in Controversial Terrorism Designation
UN Calls for Global Unity in Combatting Terrorism and Urges Diplomatic Solutions