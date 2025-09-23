Left Menu

Congress Battles 'Vote Chori' with Historic Bihar CWC Meeting

The Congress is holding a landmark Working Committee meeting in Bihar to strategize for the upcoming elections and address allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP. The meeting aims to bolster the party's campaign strategy while addressing electoral issues. Party leaders like Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:20 IST
Congress Battles 'Vote Chori' with Historic Bihar CWC Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the Congress is poised to hold its Working Committee meeting in Bihar for the first time since India's Independence, aiming to strategize for the upcoming state elections. This significant gathering is set to address the contentious issue of alleged 'vote chori' by the BJP.

The meeting, scheduled at Sadaqat Ashram, will see participation from top Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former leader Rahul Gandhi. The assembly is expected to focus on future electoral campaigns and strategies, particularly targeting the BJP's alleged attempts at election manipulation.

Congress leaders have accused the ruling party of election rigging and have launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to raise awareness. As seat-sharing discussions with Mahagathbandhan allies progress, the Congress aims to reinforce its position in the Indian political landscape, dubbing the efforts as a 'second war of Independence' in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

 Global
2
Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

 India
3
Boston's Apology and Settlement: Righting a Historical Wrong

Boston's Apology and Settlement: Righting a Historical Wrong

 United States
4
Jharkhand Minority Education Under Scrutiny: A Push for Clarity and Reform

Jharkhand Minority Education Under Scrutiny: A Push for Clarity and Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025