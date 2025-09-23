Congress Battles 'Vote Chori' with Historic Bihar CWC Meeting

In a historic move, the Congress is poised to hold its Working Committee meeting in Bihar for the first time since India's Independence, aiming to strategize for the upcoming state elections. This significant gathering is set to address the contentious issue of alleged 'vote chori' by the BJP.

The meeting, scheduled at Sadaqat Ashram, will see participation from top Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former leader Rahul Gandhi. The assembly is expected to focus on future electoral campaigns and strategies, particularly targeting the BJP's alleged attempts at election manipulation.

Congress leaders have accused the ruling party of election rigging and have launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to raise awareness. As seat-sharing discussions with Mahagathbandhan allies progress, the Congress aims to reinforce its position in the Indian political landscape, dubbing the efforts as a 'second war of Independence' in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)