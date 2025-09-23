Erdogan Urges Global Recognition of Palestinian State at UN

In a compelling address at the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the global community to officially recognize a Palestinian state. His speech comes in the wake of heightened tensions in Gaza, where he highlighted the continued loss of innocent lives.

Erdogan specifically called upon Western powers to take decisive action in supporting Palestinian statehood. His plea underscored the urgency of addressing the ongoing crisis in the region.

Calling the situation in Gaza a 'genocide,' Erdogan emphasized the critical need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties, stressing the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict.

