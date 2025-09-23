Left Menu

Erdogan Urges Global Recognition of Palestinian State at UN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged nations to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, highlighting ongoing violence in Gaza. He called for Western powers to support Palestinian statehood and demanded an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the loss of innocent lives amid the conflict.

Updated: 23-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:25 IST
Erdogan Urges Global Recognition of Palestinian State at UN
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a compelling address at the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the global community to officially recognize a Palestinian state. His speech comes in the wake of heightened tensions in Gaza, where he highlighted the continued loss of innocent lives.

Erdogan specifically called upon Western powers to take decisive action in supporting Palestinian statehood. His plea underscored the urgency of addressing the ongoing crisis in the region.

Calling the situation in Gaza a 'genocide,' Erdogan emphasized the critical need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties, stressing the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

