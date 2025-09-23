Zelenskyy's New York UN Meeting with Trump: Pushing for Peace Amid Escalating Conflict

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump met on Tuesday, seeking to bolster support against the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine. Despite their historically tense interactions, both leaders expressed mutual respect and discussed strategies for ending the conflict.

President Trump asserted that Ukraine's fight deserved global admiration and noted the dire state of the Russian economy as a potential leverage point. Zelenskyy echoed Trump's sentiments on reducing European dependency on Russian oil and gas, aligning with American lawmakers and European leaders who urge stronger sanctions on Russia.

As peace efforts remain stagnant, new Russian attacks have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, leading to increased civilian casualties. Meanwhile, ongoing consultations among NATO allies, prompted by recent Russian provocations, highlight concerns about the potential spread of the conflict beyond Ukraine's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)