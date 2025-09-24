Left Menu

Minister's Tour Sparks Controversy Amid Farmers' Plight

Rohit Pawar, general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party, criticized Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's visit to rain-affected Solapur district, labeling it a mockery of farmers who are struggling. Pawar argued that instead of 'tourism' visits, the state should declare wet drought, provide loan waivers, and financial aid to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:02 IST
On Tuesday, Rohit Pawar, the general secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), criticized Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's visit to Solapur district, which has recently experienced heavy rainfall.

Pawar, an Opposing MLA, described the Shiv Sena cabinet member's visit as a mockery of farmers severely impacted by the adverse weather, emphasizing that it favored political interests over genuine compassion.

Pawar urged the government to take substantive actions by declaring a wet drought, offering loan waivers, and providing Rs 50,000 per hectare to aid farmers, rather than indulging in what he termed futile 'tourism' visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

