Macron Defends Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Controversy

During a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron defended France's stance on recognizing a Palestinian state, clarifying that this recognition should not overshadow the atrocities committed during Hamas's October 2023 attack.

Macron's statement was a direct response to Trump's condemnation of Western nations, including France, for contemplating the recognition of Palestine. Trump has been vocal about his belief that such actions would inadvertently reward the militant group Hamas.

The French leader maintained that recognizing Palestine is a step towards peace and should not be seen as a way to ignore the recent violence. Macron's stance highlights a significant rift in international diplomatic strategies surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.