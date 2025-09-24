Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has lauded a recent meeting concerning Gaza, which took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The session involved U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from Muslim countries.

Turkey, a NATO member, has been vocal and critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, labeling them as genocide. The country has now suspended all trade relations with Israel, while vigorously calling for international measures against it. Additionally, Turkey has urged for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict-ridden region.

Addressing the media in New York post-meeting, Erdogan mentioned a forthcoming joint declaration and expressed his satisfaction with the discussions, although he refrained from providing further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)