Left Menu

Congress Strategizes in Historic Bihar Meeting: Battling 'Vote Chori'

In a historic meeting, Congress' top leaders convened in Bihar to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting, focused on 'vote chori' accusations against BJP, aimed to energize the party's campaign. Congress leaders discussed resolutions and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:01 IST
Congress Strategizes in Historic Bihar Meeting: Battling 'Vote Chori'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party's high command gathered in Bihar on Wednesday for a pivotal meeting aimed at preparing strategies for the upcoming assembly elections and intensifying their campaign against the BJP over claims of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

This meeting marked the first post-Independence convening of Congress' decision-making body in Bihar. Attended by key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, the assembly sought to send a decisive message regarding alleged electoral discrepancies and the Election Commission's actions in the state.

Against the backdrop of seat-sharing negotiations and recent rallies led by Gandhi addressing voting rights, the Congress party positioned this meeting as crucial in galvanizing support and addressing accusations aimed at the BJP, with party members alleging electoral roll manipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC of Reacting Late to 'Vote Theft'

Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC of Reacting Late to 'Vote Theft'

 India
2
Glottis Sets Share Price for Rs 307-Crore IPO

Glottis Sets Share Price for Rs 307-Crore IPO

 India
3
Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

 Global
4
Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025