Congress Strategizes in Historic Bihar Meeting: Battling 'Vote Chori'
In a historic meeting, Congress' top leaders convened in Bihar to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting, focused on 'vote chori' accusations against BJP, aimed to energize the party's campaign. Congress leaders discussed resolutions and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The Congress party's high command gathered in Bihar on Wednesday for a pivotal meeting aimed at preparing strategies for the upcoming assembly elections and intensifying their campaign against the BJP over claims of 'vote chori' (vote theft).
This meeting marked the first post-Independence convening of Congress' decision-making body in Bihar. Attended by key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, the assembly sought to send a decisive message regarding alleged electoral discrepancies and the Election Commission's actions in the state.
Against the backdrop of seat-sharing negotiations and recent rallies led by Gandhi addressing voting rights, the Congress party positioned this meeting as crucial in galvanizing support and addressing accusations aimed at the BJP, with party members alleging electoral roll manipulations.
People of Bihar do not want BJP's religious polarisation; they want development-focused politics: Kharge.