Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump's Actions Strain Indo-US Ties

In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exacerbating India's international challenges. His comments followed US President Donald Trump's new tariff and visa policies.

Kharge spoke at a Congress Working Committee meeting, expressing concerns about the country's current diplomatic predicaments.

Further complicating matters, Trump labeled China and India as funders of the Ukraine war, heightening global tensions. This led to additional tariffs and fees targeting India's oil purchases and tech workforce.

