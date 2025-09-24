Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump's Actions Strain Indo-US Ties

Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a diplomatic crisis triggered by US actions. Amidst Trump's tariffs and H1B visa measures, Kharge accuses Modi of failing international relations. The issue escalates as the US targets India's purchase of Russian oil, intensifying economic strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:54 IST
In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exacerbating India's international challenges. His comments followed US President Donald Trump's new tariff and visa policies.

Kharge spoke at a Congress Working Committee meeting, expressing concerns about the country's current diplomatic predicaments.

Further complicating matters, Trump labeled China and India as funders of the Ukraine war, heightening global tensions. This led to additional tariffs and fees targeting India's oil purchases and tech workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

