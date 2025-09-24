Left Menu

India Urges Pakistan to Prioritize Economy Over Terror

India has advised Pakistan to concentrate on its economic growth and human rights improvements instead of fostering terrorism and causing internal violence. The remarks came after an explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 24. India criticized Pakistan’s UN delegation for making unfounded claims against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:10 IST
In a recent statement, India has urged Pakistan to redirect its focus towards economic development and enhancing its human rights situation, rather than nurturing terrorism and creating internal conflict. This advice follows an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that resulted in the deaths of 24 individuals.

Kshitij Tyagi, a Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva, condemned the Pakistani delegation at the United Nations for leveraging the platform to propagate baseless accusations against India. During his address at the 60th regular session of the UNHRC, Tyagi criticized Pakistan's activities in the region, particularly regarding its actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Without directly addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa incident, Tyagi highlighted the need for Pakistan to shift its priorities from aggression towards India to resolving its domestic issues, including its struggling economy and tarnished human rights record. The Indian official urged Pakistan to cease harboring terrorists and to vacate illegally occupied Indian territory.

