Political Tug-of-War in Bihar: Congress Attempts to Regain Influence Amidst Strong NDA Presence
The Congress convened a CWC meeting in Bihar, attempting to assert dominance over its allies. BJP claims NDA will secure another mandate, criticizing the Congress for past inaction during RJD's rule. Congress President Kharge aims to challenge BJP's governance, highlighting internal NDA tensions.
The Congress chose Bihar for its CWC meeting, aiming to assert control in the region, according to the BJP. The BJP insists the NDA will secure another election victory, citing past fears under RJD's leadership.
Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress for previous silence during RJD's questionable governance, urging introspection from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his party status.
Kharge countered aggressively, accusing BJP of deceitful practices and emphasized internal NDA issues, predicting a pivotal change in upcoming elections.
