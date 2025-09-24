Democracy in Peril: Congress's Battle Against Electoral Roll Manipulation
The Congress has condemned the BJP's alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, describing it as a grave threat to democracy. At a Congress Working Committee meeting, members expressed concerns over the "Special Intensive Revision" in Bihar and emphasized empowering voters to protect democratic rights and social justice.
The Congress on Wednesday lambasted the BJP, accusing it of employing a "conspiracy" through a special revision of electoral rolls, calling it a dire threat to democracy. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) expressed these concerns during its meeting, chaired by President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by prominent party leaders including Rahul Gandhi.
General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, speaking at a press conference following the meeting, announced that Rahul Gandhi will disclose further revelations regarding "vote chori" in the coming month. Ramesh insisted that the NDA government's countdown has begun, predicting a Mahagathbandhan takeover in Bihar soon.
The CWC's political resolution saluted Rahul Gandhi's efforts to expose "vote chori," condemning what it sees as a systematic plan to disenfranchise marginalized citizens and calling for public awareness and action to protect democratic rights.
