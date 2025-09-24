Left Menu

Russia Rejects Trump's Remarks on Ukraine's Lost Territories

Russia dismissed President Trump's remark suggesting Ukraine could reclaim its territories with EU assistance, citing its role in European security. Trump's statement followed his meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at the UN. The Kremlin expressed disagreement with Trump's perspective on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about Ukraine reclaiming lost territories with European Union support, calling it an "integral part of European security." Trump's comments, a significant shift from his previous stance, were delivered via social media after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Kremlin has openly disagreed with Trump's assessments, attributing his change in tone to the recent discussions with Zelenskyy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that hearing Zelenskyy's perspective on the ongoing conflict apparently influenced Trump's revised outlook.

Trump suggested economic troubles in Russia signify an opportunity for Ukraine to act, supported by the EU. He acknowledged the ongoing impact of the war on Russia, stating Ukraine could regain its territories. Moscow, however, insisted on improving U.S.-Russia relations independently of the Ukrainian issue, advocating parallel cooperation on different fronts.

