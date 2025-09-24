Russia Rejects Trump's Remarks on Ukraine's Lost Territories
Russia dismissed President Trump's remark suggesting Ukraine could reclaim its territories with EU assistance, citing its role in European security. Trump's statement followed his meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at the UN. The Kremlin expressed disagreement with Trump's perspective on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about Ukraine reclaiming lost territories with European Union support, calling it an "integral part of European security." Trump's comments, a significant shift from his previous stance, were delivered via social media after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.
The Kremlin has openly disagreed with Trump's assessments, attributing his change in tone to the recent discussions with Zelenskyy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that hearing Zelenskyy's perspective on the ongoing conflict apparently influenced Trump's revised outlook.
Trump suggested economic troubles in Russia signify an opportunity for Ukraine to act, supported by the EU. He acknowledged the ongoing impact of the war on Russia, stating Ukraine could regain its territories. Moscow, however, insisted on improving U.S.-Russia relations independently of the Ukrainian issue, advocating parallel cooperation on different fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Maneuvering: Bolsonaro's Lawyer Requests End to House Arrest
Klingbeil's Vision for a Stronger EU Economy: A Modern Budget and Unified Strategy
Family Feud Over Ancestral Fortune: Bharat Pittie's Legal Battle
SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Talent for HIL Season
Global Markets React to Fed's Stance as Gold and Euro Dip