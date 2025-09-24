Russia Rejects Trump's Remarks on Ukraine's Lost Territories

Russia has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about Ukraine reclaiming lost territories with European Union support, calling it an "integral part of European security." Trump's comments, a significant shift from his previous stance, were delivered via social media after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Kremlin has openly disagreed with Trump's assessments, attributing his change in tone to the recent discussions with Zelenskyy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that hearing Zelenskyy's perspective on the ongoing conflict apparently influenced Trump's revised outlook.

Trump suggested economic troubles in Russia signify an opportunity for Ukraine to act, supported by the EU. He acknowledged the ongoing impact of the war on Russia, stating Ukraine could regain its territories. Moscow, however, insisted on improving U.S.-Russia relations independently of the Ukrainian issue, advocating parallel cooperation on different fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)