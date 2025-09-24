Goa Assembly Set for High-Stakes Speaker Election

A special session of the Goa legislative assembly is set for Thursday to elect a new Speaker after the previous Speaker, Ramesh Tawadkar, resigned to join the state cabinet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the state government, has nominated MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, while opposition parties have rallied around Congress MLA Altone D'Costa. Given the BJP's majority and coalition strength of 33 in the 40-member House, Gaonkar's election seems probable.

Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju summoned the session, and Deputy Speaker Joshua D'Souza will oversee the voting proceedings.

