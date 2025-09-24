Goa Assembly Set for High-Stakes Speaker Election
The Goa legislative assembly will elect a new Speaker in a special session following Ramesh Tawadkar's resignation. The ruling BJP has nominated MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, while the opposition backs Congress MLA Altone D'Costa. The BJP's majority in the House suggests a likely victory for Gaonkar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A special session of the Goa legislative assembly is set for Thursday to elect a new Speaker after the previous Speaker, Ramesh Tawadkar, resigned to join the state cabinet.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the state government, has nominated MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, while opposition parties have rallied around Congress MLA Altone D'Costa. Given the BJP's majority and coalition strength of 33 in the 40-member House, Gaonkar's election seems probable.
Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju summoned the session, and Deputy Speaker Joshua D'Souza will oversee the voting proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- legislative assembly
- vacant Speaker
- BJP
- congress
- election
- MLA
- majority
- special session
- Governor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections
BJP and Congress Clash Over Ladakh Protests as Accusations Fly
Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy
Debate Over Simultaneous Elections Intensifies: Pros and Cons Discussed
Congress Blasts BJP-Led Government for Economic Chaos and Constitutional Erosion