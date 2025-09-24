Left Menu

Goa Assembly Set for High-Stakes Speaker Election

The Goa legislative assembly will elect a new Speaker in a special session following Ramesh Tawadkar's resignation. The ruling BJP has nominated MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, while the opposition backs Congress MLA Altone D'Costa. The BJP's majority in the House suggests a likely victory for Gaonkar.

  Country:
  • India

A special session of the Goa legislative assembly is set for Thursday to elect a new Speaker after the previous Speaker, Ramesh Tawadkar, resigned to join the state cabinet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the state government, has nominated MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, while opposition parties have rallied around Congress MLA Altone D'Costa. Given the BJP's majority and coalition strength of 33 in the 40-member House, Gaonkar's election seems probable.

Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju summoned the session, and Deputy Speaker Joshua D'Souza will oversee the voting proceedings.

