Iranian President Pezeshkian's Bold UN Address Unveils Regional Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the UN, criticizing Israeli and US actions, and reaffirming Iran's stance on nuclear weapons. As UN sanctions loom, Pezeshkian called out European countries for bad faith in nuclear deal negotiations. His comments come amid internal tensions over talks with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:07 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a striking address at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, condemning recent Israeli and US actions as severely damaging to international trust and hopes for regional peace.

He reaffirmed Iran's stand against pursuing nuclear weapons, dismissing claims of any intentions to build a nuclear bomb. His appearance at the global forum follows a tense 12-day Israel-Iran conflict, overshadowed by a refusal from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to engage in direct nuclear talks with the US.

Pezeshkian also accused European countries of breaching the 2015 nuclear agreement by seeking to reimpose sanctions on Iran, despite its commitment to the deal scrapped by the US in 2018. He termed the moves by the UK, Germany, and France as operating in "bad faith."

(With inputs from agencies.)

